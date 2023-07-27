According to Forbes, Elon Musk has subtly added the Dogecoin (Ð) symbol to his X (formerly Twitter) account, fueling speculation about his plans for integrating cryptocurrency payments into the social media platform. Given the billionaire's fascination with the crypto world, many analysts predict these moves could be a potential game-changer for the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin.

Raluca Cherciu, the co-founder and CEO of Unpaired, opines that integrating cryptocurrency payments into X's ecosystem would resonate with the active crypto community on the platform. This strategy aligns with Musk's vision of creating a multi-functional super app.

However, critics argue that the rebranding to X, which replaced a globally recognized brand with a generic name, may not bode well. Regardless, experts like eToro market analyst Simon Peters believe Musk's efforts could have short-term market implications and potential long-term effects as payment networks built on his platform compete with those of Ethereum, Bitcoin, and others.

