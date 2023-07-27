Binance has announced its plans to add the PENDLE 1-20x U-margined perpetual contract, expanding its trading options on the platform. The launch is scheduled for 10:30 am on July 28, 2023, Eastern Time Zone (East Eighth District).

This new listing demonstrates Binance's commitment to offering a diverse range of trading options for its users and adapting to market demand for different types of contracts. Traders should be mindful of their risk exposure and follow Binance's margin and trading requirements while engaging with this new instrument.

