Regulated bitcoin and ether futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) experienced a surge in participation from large traders in Q2. An average of 107 entities held at least 25 bitcoin futures contracts, and 62 held ether futures contracts, marking a record for both categories.

This significant increase is attributed to heightened institutional interest in hedging market volatility and managing risk exposure. The demand for these hedging tools boosted trading volumes and open interest in BTC and ETH futures and options, reaching all-time highs in the first half of the year. Open interest in standard bitcoin futures contracts averaged a record 14,800 contracts.

In response to this growing interest, CME plans to introduce futures tied to the ether-bitcoin ratio later this month, dependent upon regulatory approval. This development indicates the accelerating engagement by investors and institutions in the digital asset market.



