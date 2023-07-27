The Palau stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, has commenced Phase One of its pilot project in collaboration with Ripple. This initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion by facilitating cheaper, faster, and more user-friendly payments, particularly for those in remote locations.

During a live demonstration, a transaction using the Palau stablecoin on the Ripple Ledger (XRPL) platform was completed in a mere 7 seconds. The stablecoin functions similarly to fiat currency within a digital wallet, streamlining transactions for users.

The Palau Ministry of Finance is currently overseeing the stablecoin during the pilot phase, with selected retailers able to redeem it for fiat currency, which is then transferred to their local bank accounts. This project signals another step forward in the ongoing development of efficient digital payment solutions worldwide.



