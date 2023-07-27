Ethereum scaling project AltLayer has achieved a significant milestone by deploying more than 100,000 Flash Layers as part of Altitude Phase 3. This expansion effort is aimed at addressing Ethereum's scalability challenges, paving the way for faster and more efficient transactions on the network.

Previously, AltLayer joined forces with EigenLayer to facilitate quick Flash Layer deployment for users participating in restaking. This partnership enabled users to launch Flash Layers in just minutes, streamlining the re-staking process and driving Ethereum's capabilities to new heights.

The implementation of over 100,000 Flash Layers reflects the project's commitment to enhancing the Ethereum network's transaction capacity and responsiveness, ultimately boosting its adoption and utility for users worldwide.

