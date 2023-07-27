According to CertikAlert, in a recent development, the perpetrator behind the Palmswap flash loan exploit has returned $721,450 to the project. The returned funds account for about 80% of the initially stolen amount, which totaled approximately $901,000.

The Palmswap exploit occurred when an attacker took advantage of a vulnerability in the PlpManager contract. This security flaw allowed the exploiter to breach the project, consequently causing significant losses.

Despite the recent return of a significant portion of the lost funds, it remains unclear if there are ongoing discussions or negotiations between Palmswap and the exploiter. Nonetheless, the project's team and affected users are likely to view this development as a positive outcome.

