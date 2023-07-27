It features hundreds of artists’ takes on the platform’s distinctive “Snoo” alien mascot.

With over 18 million Polygon-based Collectible Avatars created over the last year, Reddit has swiftly become one of the largest brands related to NFTs, and it has now released another intriguing collection.

NFTs from the Cool Cats profile picture (PFP) project and the Aku NFT character by artist Micah Johnson are included in the drop, along with work from previously featured artists and members of the Reddit community.

Certain Restrictions Placed

This collection of NFT avatars is a limited-edition release, with hundreds or thousands of copies of each tokenized avatar made accessible. Many of the avatars are sold out at this time and vary in price from $2.49 to $199.99.

Reddit has also made some adjustments to its methodology for this most recent release. Reddit will restrict purchases on the first day of the auction based on “account age and other metrics,” preventing freshly formed accounts from purchasing huge amounts of NFTs to resell. To further protect the site from spambots, Reddit has now included a CAPTCHA verification mechanism.

Through Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network that facilitates cheaper and quicker transactions for large-scale projects and mints, Reddit introduced Collectible Avatars for the first time last summer. Reddit has given out millions of avatars over the last year, in addition to the premium avatars that cost money and has moved hands on secondary markets for thousands of dollars each.