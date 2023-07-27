Anthony Sassano, an Ethereum educator and the founder of The Daily Gwei, said on X, "the next Ethereum upgrade, Dencun, is coming soon and will include the much anticipated EIP-4844 (a massive scalability upgrade for layer 2's)."

When asked about the estimated date, he said, "my personal estimate (not one given by core devs) is November."

EIP-4844 is also known as proto-danksharding. It will scale the blockchain by making more space for "blobs" of data, which then is expected to decrease gas fees for layer 2 rollups.