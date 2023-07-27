The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,160 and $29,690 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,515, up by 1.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUCTION, WING, and BOND, up by 126%, 60%, and 32%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Breaking News: Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act Passes in the Financial Committee
Judge Considers Bail Conditions for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
CME Forecasts 99.6% Probability of 25 bps Rate Hike to 5.25%-5.50% Range
Market movers:
ETH: $1883.39 (+1.64%)
XRP: $0.7171 (+2.38%)
BNB: $242.2 (+2.11%)
DOGE: $0.07918 (+0.03%)
ADA: $0.3131 (+3.88%)
SOL: $25.44 (+8.16%)
TRX: $0.08285 (+1.30%)
MATIC: $0.735 (+4.58%)
LTC: $91.6 (+2.51%)
DOT: $5.309 (+2.55%)
Top gainers on Binance:
AUCTION/BUSD (+126%)
WING/BUSD (+60%)
BOND/BUSD (+32%)