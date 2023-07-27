The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,160 and $29,690 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,515, up by 1.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUCTION, WING, and BOND, up by 126%, 60%, and 32%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1883.39 (+1.64%)

  • XRP: $0.7171 (+2.38%)

  • BNB: $242.2 (+2.11%)

  • DOGE: $0.07918 (+0.03%)

  • ADA: $0.3131 (+3.88%)

  • SOL: $25.44 (+8.16%)

  • TRX: $0.08285 (+1.30%)

  • MATIC: $0.735 (+4.58%)

  • LTC: $91.6 (+2.51%)

  • DOT: $5.309 (+2.55%)

Top gainers on Binance: