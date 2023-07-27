The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,160 and $29,690 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,515, up by 1.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include AUCTION, WING, and BOND, up by 126%, 60%, and 32%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: