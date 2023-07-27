Arkham has announced the addition of a new feature for users of its platform: the ability to claim unique usernames. These usernames will be exclusive to each user and serve as identifiers across several upcoming features. While users will continue to have a display name, they can only claim a username once, making it essential to select a preferred name carefully.

The introduction of personalized usernames enhances the user experience on Arkham's platform, allowing for easy identification and interaction within the community. The company is committed to rolling out additional features, further enriching and streamlining the user experience.

