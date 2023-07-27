THORChain has launched Streaming Swap, allowing users to split large trades into smaller transactions to achieve better execution prices. Users can freely choose between time optimization or price optimization for their trades, and THORChain will soon introduce interfaces supporting this feature.

THORChain is a decentralized cross-chain trading protocol that enables users to exchange native assets across multiple chains without the need for wrapping or pegged assets. It serves as a settlement layer and supports native asset exchanges between Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Cosmos Hub, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.