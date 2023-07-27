Binance has announced that it will add three new trading pairs to its platform. As of 2023-07-28 at 08:00 (UTC), users will be able to trade ARKM/RUB, WLD/RUB, and WLD/TRY pairs. This expansion offers more trading options for users, diversifying their cryptocurrency portfolios and giving them added exposure to different currency pairs within the market.
2023-07-27 08:14
