According to Cryptopolitan, the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act has successfully passed through the Financial Committee in the United States. This critical piece of legislation aims to protect non-custodial blockchain developers and service providers from facing unnecessary burden due to additional regulations.

By offering a clear regulatory framework, the Act encourages the growth of the blockchain industry, fostering innovation and supporting developers and service providers in their pursuit of cutting-edge solutions. The passing of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act marks a significant milestone for the blockchain and cryptocurrency community in the United States.