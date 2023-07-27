Binance Futures has announced the launch of the USDⓈ-M PENDLE perpetual contract, set to go live on 2023-07-28 at 02:30 (UTC). The new offering allows traders to access up to 20x leverage on the PENDLEUSDT contract.

Key details of the PENDLEUSDT perpetual contract include a 0.0001 tick size, a capped funding rate tied to a 0.75-maintenance margin ratio, and round-the-clock trading hours. Binance will also support multi-asset mode for the contract, enabling users to trade across various margin assets.



