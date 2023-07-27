Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 51. The level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 51 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level remained stable at 51 with no change. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 56 and 51, indicating a decreasing level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).

























