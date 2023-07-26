Robo-advisor firm Hedgehog has announced a partnership with CoinDesk Indices (CDI) to bring cryptocurrency industry exposure to automated investing. With this collaboration, Hedgehog app users will gain direct access to automated investment solutions that track CoinDesk's cryptocurrency industry index.

Registered with the US SEC, Hedgehog specializes in helping investors develop and manage a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio while emphasizing risk management and growth potential. The partnership with CoinDesk Indices aims to enhance the user experience and offer a broader range of investment options in the expanding crypto industry. (PR Newswire)