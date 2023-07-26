The Canadian Monetary Authority, also known as the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), has proposed changes to its capital and liquidity program for crypto assets, addressing the evolving risk environment and recent international developments. The move comes following the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's publication of new standards for crypto asset exposure in December 2022.

OSFI has released two draft guidances for public consultation, one directed at federally regulated depository institutions and the other at insurance companies, aimed at providing detailed guidance on the regulatory capital treatment of crypto asset risks. The public consultation will be open until September 20, 2023, with the finalized regulations set to replace the interim advisory opinion issued in August 2022 and come into effect in early 2025.