DeBank's browser plugin wallet, Rabby Wallet, has announced the integration of the Ethereum Goerli, Arbitrum Goerli, and Gnosis Chiado testnets. The wallet's developers shared the news on Twitter, stating that users are encouraged to upgrade to version v0.92.8 to take full advantage of the new features and enhanced user experience that come with the testnet integrations. These updates help Rabby Wallet users gain access to a broader range of networks and allow for thorough testing and development before deploying on live networks.