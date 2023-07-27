Last Thursday (2023-07-20), the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims ending July 15 declined to 228k from last week’s 237k, and better than the estimated 242k. The initial jobless claims number has shown a declining trend in July, suggesting the US labour market is not softening. The strong labour market continues to support the Fed’s tightening policy.

Today (2023-07-26), the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the new target range of 5.25% to 5.50%, the highest level since early 2001. Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation has moderated since the middle of last year, yet it is still far above the targeted 2%. He also said that the Fed will make interest rate decisions “meeting by meeting”, with the decision being data-driven. Based on the current PCE price index data, our OTC desk believes that we might not have another rate hike this year if the PCE data continues its downward trend. Risk assets spiked higher right after the interest rate announcement, and they gave up most of their gains during Powell’s speech. BTC price once shot above $29,600 and retraced back to $29,300. The US dollar (DXY) closed down 0.26%, while the Gold price closed above $1,970.