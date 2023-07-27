This week the DeFi sector continues to outperform the market, led by Maker (MKR) and Chainlink (LINK). Maker (MKR) price has doubled since late June, fueled by the token buyback program introduced last Friday (2023-07-21). Maker is one of the largest and oldest DeFi lending protocols, which also issues the $4.6 billion DAI stablecoin. Holders of MKR cast votes on proposed changes to the organization's governance through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumped over 10% after Twitter rebranded as the X platform on Monday. The speculation is that Dogecoin (DOGE) will play a bigger role after the rebranding, including payments for advertisements and tipping.
After last week's massive spike, Ripple (XRP) is currently fluctuating between $0.68 and $0.85. It is currently trading above the lower barrier at $0.71.
Overall Market
Bitcoin was trading in the disjoint channel for over a month, and it broke this pattern to the downside on Monday (2023-07-24). Currently, it is forming a bear flag pattern, with a critical support level at $29,000.
Today's FOMC rate decision caused a false breakthrough in the bear flag. The Fed raised the interest rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected. Risk assets, including equities and cryptocurrencies spiked before Powell’s speech and gave up all the gains after Powell did not provide further hints on the interest rate roadmap. The market expects the terminal rate to last longer with a tightening balance sheet after Powell’s speech.
If BTC price moves down and breaks the $29k support level, it could open the gate to the downside with channel support at the $27.2k level, which the channel formed and supported in both the SVB crisis event and the SEC v. Binance and Coinbase event.
Options Market
As discussed last week, our OTC desk observed that the implied volatility on BTC options continues to decline. The above chart shows the correlation between the realised volatility of the BTC price and the 30-day Implied Volatility of the BTC option. As both the realised volatility of the BTC price and the implied volatility of 30-day expired options are trending down, we expect to see the BTC price swing in a tight range.
Additionally, BTC tends to have lower volatility in the summer, especially without any macro catalysts. Our OTC desk believes that such a declining trend in implied volatility will continue. One possible catalyst is the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETF, which will increase implied volatility in the options market and market activities.
Macro at a glance
Last Thursday (2023-07-20), the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims ending July 15 declined to 228k from last week’s 237k, and better than the estimated 242k. The initial jobless claims number has shown a declining trend in July, suggesting the US labour market is not softening. The strong labour market continues to support the Fed’s tightening policy.
On Monday (2023-07-24), we had several countries report their PMI readings.
Germany's Manufacturing PMI reading in July was reported at 38.8, worse than the estimated 41.0 and the previous month’s 40.6.
UK Manufacturing PMI reading in July was reported at 45.0, worse than the estimated 46.1 and the previous month’s 46.5.
US Services PMI in July was reported at 52.4, lower than the estimated 54.0 and the previous month’s 54.4.
All three countries reported worse-than-expected PMI readings in July. It suggests that we are experiencing an economic slowdown in major developed countries.
Today (2023-07-26), the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the new target range of 5.25% to 5.50%, the highest level since early 2001. Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation has moderated since the middle of last year, yet it is still far above the targeted 2%. He also said that the Fed will make interest rate decisions “meeting by meeting”, with the decision being data-driven. Based on the current PCE price index data, our OTC desk believes that we might not have another rate hike this year if the PCE data continues its downward trend. Risk assets spiked higher right after the interest rate announcement, and they gave up most of their gains during Powell’s speech. BTC price once shot above $29,600 and retraced back to $29,300. The US dollar (DXY) closed down 0.26%, while the Gold price closed above $1,970.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
BTC dropped below the $30k key support level this Monday and found its next support at the $29k level. Our OTC desk observes some interesting data on our Convert Portal volume.
The desk sees larger weights on fiat-to-stablecoin transactions and stablecoin-to-crypto transactions, an increase of 1.52% and 3.95%, respectively.
Moreover, the weight of stablecoin swaps decreased by almost 3%, and the weight of crypto-to-stablecoin transactions was down 3.26%.
While the market was trading lower this week, we saw more capital flowing into crypto from both retail and institutional investors. From the data shown above, investors continued to accumulate crypto assets when the price was cheap.
