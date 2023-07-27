The cryptocurrency market has been a wild ride, with Bitcoin as the longtime leader. But as the market grows, altcoins are gaining traction and catching investors’ eyes. Altcoin season, also known as alt season, is a hot topic of discussion among crypto experts, with varying opinions on when it will make its comeback in the markets.

Bitcoin, as the pioneer of cryptocurrencies, has historically had a major influence on the market. However, the altcoin space, led by Ethereum (ETH), faces more challenges. The altcoin space, represented by coins like XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC), is experiencing mixed performances. While some coins have shown signs of recovery, they are struggling to maintain their gains.

Nicholas Merten, in a new YouTube video has shed light on the current market scenario for the altcoin. According to him, Ethereum has displayed some resilience, with higher lows, but it has been encountering resistance at the $2,000 range, which previously acted as rock-bottom support leading to significant price gains.

He said, “I got to be honest with you guys, all DeFi ecosystems are bleeding right now. It’s not an attack on Cardano, it’s not an attack on XRP or Arbitrum or Optimism. It doesn’t matter if you like these networks, guys, at the end of the day, you want to look at the fundamentals. The fundamentals are terrible right now.”

According to him, one of the factors contributing to the lackluster performance of altcoins is the current state of decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. While DeFi has been hailed as a revolutionary application of blockchain technology, the market is not witnessing significant innovation and adoption.

As per the alt season index, the altcoins officially initiated the alt season in July 2023, registering a score of 88 on a scale of 0 to 100. A value greater than 75 on this index indicates that it is an altcoin month, signaling a period of potential outperformance for altcoins compared to Bitcoin.