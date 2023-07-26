Messari released the BNB Chain 2023 second quarter report, illustrating both growth and challenges faced by the network. BNB Chain's average daily active addresses and transactions increased by 25.6% and 24.4% respectively, driven primarily by activity from LayerZero. However, the BNB Chain's market cap declined 25.2% after the SEC alleged BNB is a security in its regulatory actions against Coinbase and Binance.

Despite the decline in market cap, BNB Chain's revenue (in BNB) only decreased by 6.1% as average transaction fees were reduced by 25.5% due to the BSC validators voting to decrease gas fees from 5 to 3 Gwei. Staking on the network remained stable throughout Q2, with plans to increase the number of validators from 29 to 100 by implementing a new validator reward model and reputation system.

Technical developments like the Planck hard fork, Luban hard fork, and opBNB were introduced to improve network functionality and decentralization. BNB Chain continued its growth initiatives by launching the Gas Grant Program and Zero2Hero Incubator, resulting in a resurgence of DeFi activities on LayerZero, NFT platforms, and other use cases.

Although BNB Chain has shown progress and a commitment to growth, it still faces regulatory challenges from the SEC. How this activity will impact BNB Chain's future as it strives to remain competitive and expand its ecosystem remains to be seen.