In a recent interview with Decrypt, Eleanor Hughes, Binance's newly appointed General Counsel, revealed she faces an array of unique legal questions in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency. To address these challenges, Hughes and her team turn to general legal principles, examples from different jurisdictions, and comparisons to traditional finance.

With 15 years of experience and Binance holding licenses or registrations in 17 jurisdictions, Hughes is well-equipped for the task. As a trusted advisor to Binance's founder and CEO, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, she is responsible for overseeing the growing legal team of over 80 lawyers and works closely with the compliance department.

Binance is actively pursuing more licenses and engaging in conversations with regulators worldwide. By doing so, the company aims to help protect consumers while fostering innovation in crypto technology. To keep up with the evolving crypto regulation landscape, Binance continues to expand its team of legal experts and focuses on building collaborative relationships with regulators.

Hughes remains optimistic about the future and hopes that as understanding of cryptocurrencies increases, skepticism will decrease and people will recognize the potential benefits that crypto can bring to global markets.



