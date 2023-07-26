Yves La Rose, founder and CEO of EOS Network Foundation (ENF), recently announced via Twitter that ENF is preparing to sue primary investor Block.one (B1) for failing to fulfill its $1 billion investment commitment. Block.one is concurrently attempting to settle another class-action lawsuit for $22 million after rejecting a $27.5 million settlement with lead plaintiff Crypto Assets Opportunity, as revealed by La Rose.

The ongoing US class-action lawsuit against Block.one, filed in 2017, has yet to reach a resolution. La Rose stated that those interested in joining ENF's latest lawsuit must first withdraw from the ongoing suit. The deadline to file a claim or opt out of the US class action is August 23, 2023.

Previously, on May 21, Yves La Rose issued an open letter outlining potential measures to hold Block.one accountable for its 2018 pledge to invest $1 billion in the EOS network. Two options were proposed: 1) taking legal action against Block.one for its failure to meet the investment commitment, with ENF prepared to assist EOS token holders in filing claims, or 2) implementing a hard fork whereby block producers could exclude Block.one-owned tokens, including those from its Bullish trading platform, from trading tokens.

