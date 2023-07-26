Binance, announced today that it is expanding its trading options by adding FDUSD to Binance Convert. This recent update allows users to trade FDUSD against BTC, USDT, and other tokens supported by the platform, and at no additional fees.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Convert Expands Trading Options with the Addition of FDUSD
2023-07-26 14:47
This article has been republished with permission from Binanace News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top