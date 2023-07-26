According to CertikAlert, some reports have surfaced detailing a possible exit scam involving the IEGT token, resulting in a loss of $1.14 million. The incident reportedly took place on July 22nd, when the scammers covertly minted IEGT tokens to the EOA (Externally Owned Account) 0x00002b during the token's initialization.

The IEGT token with the contract address 0x8D07f605926837Ea0F9E1e24DbA0Fb348cb3E97D, had a total supply of 5 million. However, the scammers managed to sell 1 billion IEGT tokens from the aforementioned EOA, extracting $1.14 million from investors.

This incident highlights the need for heightened scrutiny, due diligence, and awareness for investors in the cryptocurrency space, as well as a call for enhanced security measures to prevent such scams in the future.

