According to Reuters, FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to appear in court again on Wednesday, as U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ponders whether to maintain the current bail conditions ahead of the defendant's October 2nd trial for fraud charges. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office has requested that Bankman-Fried be prohibited from making public statements that could interfere with the case.

Prosecutors claim that Bankman-Fried engaged in witness tampering by giving a New York Times reporter access to personal writings by Caroline Ellison, former CEO of his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research. Ellison, who has pleaded guilty and is anticipated to testify against him, was Bankman-Fried's former romantic partner. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to cover Alameda's losses.

Bankman-Fried consented to the proposed gag order but requested its application to prosecutors and potential witnesses, specifically John Ray, FTC's CEO. The hearing is set for 2 pm EDT in Manhattan federal court to discuss the "adequacy and continuation of the current bail conditions."

This is not the first time Judge Kaplan has expressed concerns about Bankman-Fried's bail terms. The 31-year-old former billionaire has been confined to his parents' Palo Alto home since his December extradition from the Bahamas.

