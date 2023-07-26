Odaily Planet Daily News reports that DeFi credit market Credix Finance has announced the launch of a new private credit lending pool using the Solana blockchain. Qualified investors can deposit USDC into the pool to generate income. Initial investors in the pool include the Solana Foundation and digital asset market maker Keyrock.

According to Credix Finance, lenders can earn nearly 11% annualized returns on insurance-protected private credit backed by receivables to Colombian farmers. The company believes that, based on Colombia's capital needs, the size of this capital pool may expand to $150 million in the next few months (source: CoinDesk). This development demonstrates the growing adoption of decentralized finance solutions in various sectors, including credit markets and farming.