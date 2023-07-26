Odaily Planet Daily News reports that 1inch, a leading decentralized exchange aggregator, has officially announced its integration with the digital asset management platform Safe App. As a result of this integration, Safe App users can now utilize 1inch to process multiple transactions in batches on networks such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Gnosis, and Polygon.

Safe, formerly known as Gnosis Safe, is a decentralized custody protocol with an impressive $60 billion in assets under custody. This collaboration between 1inch and Safe App aims to enhance user experience and convenience while ensuring secure trading and asset management within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.



