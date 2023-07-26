According to Binance market data, a whale or institutional address transferred a significant amount of 37,000 ETH, valued at approximately $68.63 million, to the exchange three hours ago. This large-scale movement of Ethereum highlights the ongoing activity and liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. It is not uncommon for such transfers to occur, as institutional investors and large-scale crypto holders ("whales") often move sizable amounts to exchanges for various reasons, including profit-taking or portfolio rebalancing.



