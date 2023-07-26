CME Group's "Fed Watch" tool indicates high market expectations for an imminent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.00%-5.25% in July is assessed at 0%, while the likelihood of a 25 basis points increase to a range of 5.25%-5.50% is estimated at 99.6%.

With such strong market sentiment, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve and its upcoming monetary policy decisions. Adjustments to interest rates are crucial as they impact borrowing costs, asset valuations, and overall economic activity.

