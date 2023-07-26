According to Cryptonomist, financial technology payment company Block, founded by Twitter's Jack Dorsey, has filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court for the Eastern District of New York on July 14, accusing Mastercard and Visa of engaging in anti-competitive behavior and charging excessive interchange fees to merchants.

With 82% of US consumers holding at least one credit card, merchants are left with no choice but to accept all credit cards, further highlighting the dependency on Mastercard and Visa. US consumers are also increasingly using digital wallets and virtual cards for payments, in addition to traditional plastic cards.

Block's lawsuit against these major payment processors emphasizes the growing friction between emerging financial technology companies and established payment giants. The legal outcome of this case could potentially impact the payment industry's landscape and future competition.

