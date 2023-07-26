On-chain sleuth ZachXBT has provided an update on the Alphapo hot wallet hack, revealing that an additional $37 million has been located stolen on TRON and BTC, bringing the total amount stolen to $60 million.

Earlier, it was reported that Alphapo hot wallets were drained for $23 million+ across ETH, TRON, and BTC. HypeDrop, a customer of Alphapo, had withdrawals disabled as a result of the security breach. The stolen funds on Ethereum were swapped for ETH and bridged to Avalanche and Bitcoin networks.

According to ZachXBT, the hack appears to have likely been carried out by the Lazarus Group, a notorious cybercriminal organization, as they leave a distinct fingerprint on-chain. While investigations continue, these new findings stress the need for more robust security measures within the cryptocurrency industry to protect users' assets and prevent future attacks.

