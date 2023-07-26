Binance has announced the postponement of the First Digital USD (FDUSD) listing due to technical issues experienced by the liquidity providers of FDUSD pairs. To safeguard user interests, Binance will halt trading for FDUSD at 09:45 (UTC) on July 26, 2023, and cancel all pending orders on FDUSD.

Trading for the BNB/FDUSD, FDUSD/BUSD, and FDUSD/USDT spot trading pairs is now scheduled to restart at 14:00 (UTC) on July 26, 2023. Users can deposit FDUSD immediately in preparation for the launch. FDUSD withdrawals will open at 08:00 (UTC) on July 27, 2023. However, the withdrawal opening time is only an estimate, and users should refer to the withdrawal page for the actual status.