In an effort to help users differentiate between high-risk tokens and others, Binance is set to launch Seed Tags and Monitoring Tags on July 26, 2023. The Seed Tag will replace the existing Innovation Zone and apply to all current and future tokens in that category, which consists of innovative projects exhibiting higher volatility and risks. The Monitoring Tag will be assigned to certain tokens with notably higher volatility and risk.

Users will need to pass quizzes every 90 days and accept the Terms of Use on Binance Spot and Margin trading platforms to gain access to the tokens marked with Seed or Monitoring Tags. These measures ensure that users are aware of the risks involved before trading the tokens.

Binance will periodically review projects and decide whether to add or remove relevant Tags based on its findings, using preset criteria. Seed and Monitoring Tags can be found on the Binance Spot and Margin trading pages, the Markets Overview page, and displayed via risk warning banners.

The Monitoring Tag will apply to the following tokens:

- Akropolis (AKRO)

- AirDAO (AMB)

- Ark (ARK)

- Bitshares (BTS)

- Cream Finance (CREAM)

- DREP (DREP)

- aelf (ELF)

- FTX Token (FTT)

- Gifto (GFT)

- JasmyCoin (JASMY)

- Linear (LINA)

- Loom Network (LOOM)

- Enzyme (MLN)

- Multichain (MULTI)

- openANX (OAX)

- OmiseGO (OMG)

- Ooki Protocol (OOKI)

- PERL.eco (PERL)

- pNetwork (PNT)

- Ren (REN)

- Sonm (SNM)

- Serum (SRM)

- Tornado Cash (TORN)

- Voyager (VGX)

- WazirX (WRX)

- DFI.Money (YFII)

This development demonstrates Binance's commitment to providing a safe and transparent trading environment for its users while adequately managing the risks associated with high-volatility tokens.

