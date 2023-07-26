The Big Tech giants came together to form the Frontier Model Forum in a joint effort to focus on “safe and responsible” development of frontier AI models.

Big Tech giants Google, Microsoft, ChatGPT maker OpenAI and AI startup Anthropic announced on July 26 they would form a new industry watchdog group to help regulate AI development.

In a joint statement released on the Google blog, the companies revealed their new Frontier Model Forum aimed at monitoring the “safe and responsible” development of frontier AI models.

It pointed out that while governments across the world have already begun putting efforts towards regulating AI development and deployment, “ further work is needed on safety standards and evaluations.”

“The Forum will be one vehicle for cross-organizational discussions and actions on AI safety and responsibility.”

The current core goals of the initiative are to advance research on AI safety, identify best practices for responsible development and deployment of frontier models, collaboration with governments and civil leaders and supporting efforts to develop applications.

Membership to the Forum is open to organizations that fit the predefined criteria, which includes developing and deploying frontier models.

“Companies creating AI technology have a responsibility to ensure that it is safe, secure, and remains under human control," said Brad Smith, the vice chair and president of Microsoft.

"This initiative is a vital step to bring the tech sector together in advancing AI responsibly and tackling the challenges so that it benefits all of humanity.”

According to the announcement, the Frontier Model Forum will establish an advisory board in the coming months in order to direct the group’s priorities and strategy. It also says the founding companies plan to consult “civil society and governments” regarding the design of the Forum.