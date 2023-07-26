Binance Fan Token has announced the introduction of the FC Shakhtar Fan Club in the FC Shakhtar Fanverse, set to launch at 2023-07-26 10:00 (UTC). The new feature aims to offer utility to FC Shakhtar fans by allowing them to participate in missions within the FC Shakhtar Fanverse. By collecting Shakhtar Credits, fans can unlock exclusive privileges such as VIP matchday tickets and other FC Shakhtar merchandise.

To access the activities, rewards, and utilities offered in the FC Shakhtar Fanverse, users must claim a Fanverse Passport.