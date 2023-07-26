Binance has announced the full launch of its AI-powered NFT generator, now called Binance Bixel. This feature allows users to create custom images using artificial intelligence and then mint them as NFTs on the BNB Smart Chain.

Eligible Binance users can access Binance Bixel without any time restrictions. The minting of AI-generated images as NFTs requires the completion of Know Your Customer (KYC) and includes a 0.008 BNB minting fee. Bixel NFTs can be used as profile pictures or listed for sale on the Binance NFT Marketplace.