The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,083 and $29,413 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,196, down by -0.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FUN, AMP, and WLD, up by 34%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1852.99 (-0.18%)

  • XRP: $0.7004 (+1.23%)

  • BNB: $237.2 (-0.46%)

  • DOGE: $0.07916 (+2.71%)

  • ADA: $0.3013 (-1.41%)

  • SOL: $23.51 (+0.90%)

  • TRX: $0.08179 (+1.91%)

  • LTC: $89.34 (-0.17%)

  • MATIC: $0.7028 (-2.93%)

  • DOT: $5.177 (-0.71%)

Top gainers on Binance: