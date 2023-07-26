The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,083 and $29,413 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,196, down by -0.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FUN, AMP, and WLD, up by 34%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
US Banks Under Scrutiny for Misreporting Uninsured Deposit Data Amid Silicon Valley Bank & Signature Bank Failures
Abu Dhabi Grants Virtual Asset Brokerage Approval to Rain, Boosting Digital Asset Ecosystem
Market movers:
ETH: $1852.99 (-0.18%)
XRP: $0.7004 (+1.23%)
BNB: $237.2 (-0.46%)
DOGE: $0.07916 (+2.71%)
ADA: $0.3013 (-1.41%)
SOL: $23.51 (+0.90%)
TRX: $0.08179 (+1.91%)
LTC: $89.34 (-0.17%)
MATIC: $0.7028 (-2.93%)
DOT: $5.177 (-0.71%)
Top gainers on Binance: