The ideal candidate to join the National Crime Agency will be an existing member of the police staff who is a certified, accredited financial investigator.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom is hiring two blockchain investigators for its newly formed Digital Assets Team within the Complex Financial Crime Team (CFCT) to tackle crypto crimes.

The job involves overseeing complex investigations involving cryptocurrency and digital assets from a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) perspective. POCA relates to the confiscation and redirection of crime money toward community benefit.

National Crime Agency’s job posting for crypto crime investigators. Source: LinkedIn

The ideal candidate will be an existing member of the police staff who is a certified accredited financial investigator (AFI). In addition, other requirement includes experience in blockchain analysis, criminal investigation and understanding of the legislation among others.

The job pays a salary of approximately $61,076.37 (47,380 British pounds) on top of other civil service benefits schemes.

In January 2023, the NCA formed a dedicated cryptocurrency unit — NCCU Crypto Cell — to investigate cyber incidents involving the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

NCA’s move aims to increase regulatory focus on crypto assets in the U.K. amid the government’s call to eliminate “dirty money” in the country. “This is a really exciting opportunity which involves working in a team at the forefront of protecting the U.K. from cybercrime,” NCA infrastructure investigations director Chris Lewis-Evans told Cointelegraph at the time.