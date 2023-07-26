According to Binance Research, the market for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) is witnessing significant growth, spurred by increasing user adoption and the involvement of large institutional players. The report suggests that as decentralized finance (DeFi) yields remain relatively low and interest rates continue to rise, tokenized treasuries have experienced a considerable uptake.

The research states that investors are currently lending over $600 million to the U.S. government through the tokenized treasury market, receiving an estimated 4.2% annualized yield in return. Projections in the report indicate that by 2030, the tokenized assets market could reach a staggering $16 trillion, a substantial increase compared to the $310 billion valuation in 2022. This trend highlights the potential for significant growth in the tokenization sector, driven by the evolving financial landscape.