Public Goods Network (PGN) announced it goes live on mainnet. Public Goods Network (PGN) is a low-cost Layer 2 (L2) built on top of Ethereum for supporting public goods. It is built on the Bedrock version of OP Stack, in collaboration with Optimism and powered by Conduit.

PGN will take the vast majority of sequencer fees generated from users transacting on the network to fund public goods and public goods projects. This means, simply by using the network, users are supporting public goods.

In the future, PGN will enable Contract Secured Revenue (CSR) to support developer’s need for sustainable revenue sources. Contract Secured Revenue allows smart contract developers to claim a percentage of all transaction fees paid by users when interacting with their smart contracts.