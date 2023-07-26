Optimism has announced the release of the Law of Chains, which aims to define the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of the Superchain, a unified collective of chains that uphold a shared commitment to open, decentralized blockspace.

The Law of Chains creates guiding principles for Optimism Governance and the Superchain, which move from governing a single chain to governing a standard shared by many chains. By enabling chains to demonstrate the homogenous, neutral and open properties of their blockspace, the Law of Chains aims to ensure blockspace remains open and available for all, while also benefiting from constant improvement.

The Law of Chains is now open for community feedback, and Optimism hopes to introduce it alongside the first version of a governance process for new chains to join the Superchain in the next season of governance.

A "superchain" is an L2 network in which OP Chains are individual chains within the superchain that, regardless of their specific attributes, are considered OP Chains if they are formally managed by the Optimism Collective and are therefore part of the superchain, sharing security, communication layers, and open source technology stacks with each other. Stack.