The inaugural ETHWomen, a female-focused and inclusive hackathon, is set to take place this summer from July 14 to August 23. With a strong focus on empowering female talent in the Web3 industry, ETHWomen is a hybrid event, combining online participation with an in-person experience. The live event will be held in conjunction with ETHToronto and Blockchain Futurist Conference, providing a platform for innovation in the heart of downtown Toronto on August 15-16, 2023.

The hackathon unites more than 2500 women from all corners of the globe, gathering with a common purpose: to learn, network, and collaborate in shaping the future of Web3. The event’s engaging programming includes a diverse array of speakers, panel discussions, mentorship hours, and curated events tailored to empower the ETHWomen participants. Events include:

Women’s Breakfast: During the morning of August 16th, the ETHWomen Breakfast takes place, organized in collaboration with 10+ Web3 Women Community groups.

Stratos Builders House: On August 15th, the Stratos Builders House will be the spotlight event, showcasing the latest advancements in Decentralized Data Mesh technology.

Mentorship Hours and Career Connect: Throughout the day on August 16, ETHWomen participants can engage with industry experts, receive guidance, and connect with companies actively seeking to hire talented females within the Web3 community.

Female Founders Showcase: In the late afternoon on August 16, 9 leading female founders share their journeys and accomplishments, they then have the chance to compete for up to $30,000 in prizes.

The main attraction of ETHWomen is its captivating hackathon, where women compete for prizes generously provided by our ETHWomen Bounty sponsors. Participants showcase their skills and creativity, while driving innovation within the Web3 ecosystem. The contributing bounty sponsors for ETHWomen so far are: Audius, Avalanche, Aleo, CryptoChicks, Metis DAO, Open Zeppelin, and XDC Network

ETHWomen, organized by female founder Tracy Leparulo, who is also the Founder of Untraceable, boasts a predominantly women-led team; while Untraceable Events is celebrating over 10 years of organizing blockchain events this year, making it a highly anticipated and special conference.

“As a female in Web3 for over 10 years, it’s incredibly important to foster events that unite women, facilitating networking and mutual support. Witnessing the remarkable turnout of women for this event fills me with joy. However, we recognize that there is still much progress to be made in promoting inclusivity and diversity across every aspect of the space.” – said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Untraceable, Blockchain Futurist Conference and ETHWomen.

This year’s speaker lineup for ETHWomen includes:

Michele Romanow, “Dragon” from CBC’s Dragons’ Den, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Clearco

Elena Sinelnikova, Co-Founder of MetisDAO Foundation and CryptoChicks

Sara Mansur, Director of Developer Growth, Ripple

Jamie Jung, Women in Web3 Korea

Tracy Leparulo, Founder & CEO, Untraceable

Rhonda Eldridge, Founder, Harness All Possibilities

Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation & General Manager for Blockchain and Identity, Linux Foundation

For women+ and girls attending in-person or virtually, ETHWomen guarantees an unforgettable experience for all participants. The event promises to create lasting connections, spark innovative ideas, and inspire women to embrace their potential in the blockchain space.

If you are interested in getting involved with ETHWomen as a mentor, hacker, attendee, speaker, or sponsor, simply fill out the application available on ETHWomen.com

