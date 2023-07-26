Coinbase has announced the addition of trading services for eight tokens – HNT, BLUR, ARB, EGLD, 00, AUDIO, LDO, and ATA – for users in Germany. German residents can now buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these digital assets. This expansion comes despite concerns from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which considers a significant number of tokens on Coinbase as securities. Nevertheless, the introduction of these new assets showcases Coinbase's efforts to expand its offerings and engage a wider global customer base.