According to report published by Financial Times, the UK government may face a substantial £150 billion bill to cover potential losses incurred by the Bank of England due to its quantitative easing (QE) program, as reported by Financial Times. As global central banks navigate the complex financial landscape resulting from the pandemic, the UK is confronted with addressing the mounting costs associated with its expansive monetary policy measures.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
UK Government Faces £150bn Bill to Cover Bank of England's QE Losses - FT
2023-07-25 16:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
