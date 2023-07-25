According to Cryptopolitan, Credit Suisse has been fined $388 million following risk management failures tied to the dramatic collapse of Archegos Capital Management. The financial institution faced considerable losses after their exposure to the now-defunct hedge fund, which contributed to the bank reassessing its strategy and risk management policies.
Credit Suisse Fined $388M for Risk Management Failures Connected to Archegos Collapse
2023-07-25 16:09
