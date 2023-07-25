According to Reuters, following the 2008 financial crisis, digital assets began to proliferate, with over 10,000 tokens and hundreds of digital asset platforms existing today. Legacy financial institutions, such as Visa and Mastercard, have acknowledged the benefits of technologies like blockchain. However, the insurance market has been hesitant to underwrite broad protection policies for crypto companies and assets due to limited regulation and volatile prices in the digital asset market.

The recent collapse of FTX Trading Ltd. has emphasized the need for comprehensive regulation and insurance for cryptoassets. The SEC has been increasingly focused on crypto exchanges, lending platforms, and token issuers, particularly following the FTX collapse.

Despite the challenges faced by the insurance industry concerning digital assets, crypto platforms and custodians may offer insurance for their services, with supplemental insurance potentially needed for comprehensive protection against risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

As the crypto-market continues to change rapidly, insurers considering entering the space must remain up to date with government developments, which should eventually provide clearer guidance on the regulation and insurance of cryptocurrency as a security.

