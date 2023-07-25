According to Decrypt, French DeFi platform Atlendis has achieved two significant milestones in its mission to reshape the future of finance. Firstly, the company obtained a PSAN, which is the French equivalent of a crypto services provider license. This certification demonstrates Atlendis' commitment to complying with France's crypto regulations and alignment with the upcoming European MiCA regulations. The PSAN registration also serves as a model for these new rules.

Secondly, Atlendis secured a €1 million ($1,108,055) loan from the French public investment bank, BPI. These developments will support the growth and launch of Atlendis Flow, a new product aimed at simplifying decentralized lending for institutional borrowers.

Atlendis Flow enables direct crypto-to-fiat transactions and provides on-chain liquidity for real-world use cases. This initiative, like other early blockchain projects in the pure finance sector, aims to reduce costs and expedite processes by automating on-chain activities. Traditional credit fund structures, usually open only to accredited investors, tend to be opaque. In contrast, Atlendis seeks to increase transparency and accessibility for all investors, provided they undergo KYC verification.

