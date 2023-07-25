According to Coin Edition, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently tweeted that the company's VIP Access program has received 283 applications from around the world. The program, announced on July 19, seeks to attract experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts from various fields, including business, sports, military, and social media.

Armstrong stated that applicants include Olympic athletes and other influential individuals. The majority of applicants, 221, are from North America, followed by 41 from Europe and Latin America, and 23 from India and the Asia-Pacific region. These figures indicate significant interest in the program and emphasize Coinbase's continuing appeal in the crypto community.



