Tom Wan, an on-chain data analyst at 21.Co, the parent company of 21Shares, recently tweeted that the current market cap/Future Distribution Value (FDV) ratio of Worldcoin (WLD) is only 0.01. This indicates that merely 1% of the Worldcoin supply is currently in circulation.

According to the token ownership schedule, large-scale token unlocking for Worldcoin is set to begin in July 2024. At that time, 6.62 million WLD tokens (approximately 0.39% of the total supply) will be unlocked every day. Since most of the tokens are not yet in circulation, it could potentially affect the token's value when the large-scale unlockings take place.